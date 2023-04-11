Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Skeptical About Further Aid To Ukraine As China Fears Grow - Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pentagon Skeptical About Further Aid to Ukraine as China Fears Grow - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Leaked secret Pentagon documents show growing skepticism in the US military community about further support for Ukraine, which defense and foreign affairs expert Gregory Copley says is coming at the expense of a united stand on China.

"It is partly because of China and partly because the United States military is aware that over many decades the expansion of NATO eastward and particularly to include Ukraine was going to invite an inevitable response from Moscow to stop that," he told Sputnik.

Copley, who heads the International Strategic Studies Association and is the founder of the Global Information System intelligence service, said that the Pentagon's assessment of Ukraine's combat weaknesses offered a "degree of reality" that had been hidden from audiences around the world.

"The Biden administration had attempted to portray this as a war which Ukraine could win with just a little help from Washington, and from the Europeans.

That clearly is no longer the case," he said.

"From the beginning within many sections of the Western national security fields there have been people in defense and intelligence in the US and Western Europe and so on, who have felt that the Biden administration's insistence on supporting Ukraine was being done at the expense of showing a strong and resolute face to Beijing, in an attempt to stop Beijing moving toward an attack on Taiwan," he added.

Copley said he had long argued that Ukraine did not have "strategic depth" or the same existential necessity to continue fighting as Russia did. Russia needs to maintain access to the warm waters of the Black Sea in the south, the Pacific in the east and the Baltic Sea in the west if it wants to remain a global power, he said.

Related Topics

Attack NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Washington Pentagon Resolute Beijing Same United States From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash participates in virtual extraordinary ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in virtual extraordinary meeting of Parliamentary Unio ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Asks Employees in Afghanistan to Work From Home ..

UN Asks Employees in Afghanistan to Work From Home for Another 26 Days - Reports

9 minutes ago
 US Taking Doc Leaks 'Very Seriously,' No Excuse fo ..

US Taking Doc Leaks 'Very Seriously,' No Excuse for Presence in Public Domain - ..

9 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condemns t ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in Quetta

9 minutes ago
 1500 cops to be deployed for security during "Youm ..

1500 cops to be deployed for security during "Youm-e-Ali"

9 minutes ago
 Four injured in blast in Quetta

Four injured in blast in Quetta

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.