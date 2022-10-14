UrduPoint.com

Pentagon, SpaceX In Touch After Elon Musk Says Cannot Fund Starlink For Ukraine - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Pentagon, SpaceX in Touch After Elon Musk Says Cannot Fund Starlink for Ukraine - Official

The US Defense Department is "in communication" with SpaceX regarding the Starlink satellite services for Ukraine after Elon Musk said the company cannot continue funding them amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Singh said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The US Defense Department is "in communication" with SpaceX regarding the Starlink satellite services for Ukraine after Elon Musk said the company cannot continue funding them amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Singh said on Friday.

"I can confirm that the department has been in communication with SpaceX regarding Starlink (in Ukraine)," Singh said during a press briefing.

The Defense Department is currently assessing options to keep Starlink satellite communication services for the Ukrainian forces, Singh added.

Earlier on Friday, a US defense official said that the United States is working with its allies to support the communications needs for Ukrainians.

SpaceX notified the Defense Department in September that it can no longer donate its Starlink services to Ukraine and requested that the US government fund it instead, US media reported on Friday.

The report said that SpaceX will end up spending more than $120 million donating its Starlink services to Ukraine this year and expects the cost to reach about $400 million if it continues providing those services next year.

