Pentagon Spokesman Confirms US Troops Fired Weapons Near Kabul Airport Overnight - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US troops had to fire weapons near Kabul airport overnight as control crowd measures, reporters quoted Pentagon spokesman John Kirby as saying during an off-camera briefing on Wednesday.

"@PentagonPresSec confirms that overnight US troops fired weapons on the airport side of the perimeter 'as crowd control measures,'" one of the reporters said on Twitter.

Another reporter quoted Kirby that the Pentagon had no indication of injuries or fatalities.