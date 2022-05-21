Pentagon Spokesman to Become US National Security Council Communications Coordinator - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby will leave his current post to transfer to the White House to serve as the coordinator for strategic communications for the National Security Council, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Biden announced that John Kirby, who is currently the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, will be the new National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House," the release said on Friday. "In this role, Kirby will coordinate interagency efforts to explain United States policy and will serve as a senior administration voice on related matters, including as appropriate at the White House podium."

Kirby will report to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the release said.