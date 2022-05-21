Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby Refuses to Comment on His Possible Move to White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby on Friday did not confirm nor deny recent reports about his move to a senior position at the White House.

"I've seen the stories out there. I don't have any personal announcements to make. Certainly not about me. We all serve at the pleasure of the (US) President (Joe Biden). I will tell you that. I am just so proud to be able to come back into public service and to be back here with you guys. I'm focused on that," Kirby said during a press briefing.

According to multiple media reports on Thursday, Kirby is expected to take a senior communications position at the White House that will also entail working with the National Security Council.

However, Kirby's potential new role and responsibilities remain unclear.

Earlier in May, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki left and was replaced by her colleague Karine Jean-Pierre on May 13.

US media reports have speculated that Psaki plans on switching sides from government spokesperson to a member of the corporate-owned media, with the MSNBC network thought to be a potential new home for her.