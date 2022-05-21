UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby Refuses To Comment On His Possible Move To White House

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby Refuses to Comment on His Possible Move to White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby on Friday did not confirm nor deny recent reports about his move to a  senior position at the White House.

"I've seen the stories out there. I don't have any personal announcements to make. Certainly not about me. We all serve at the pleasure of the (US) President (Joe Biden). I will tell you that. I am just so proud to be able to come back into public service and to be back here with you guys. I'm focused on that," Kirby said during a press briefing.

According to multiple media reports on Thursday, Kirby is expected to take a senior communications position at the White House that will also entail working with the National Security Council.

However, Kirby's potential new role and responsibilities remain unclear.

Earlier in May, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki left and was replaced by her colleague Karine Jean-Pierre on May 13.

US media reports have speculated that Psaki plans on switching sides from government spokesperson to a member of the corporate-owned media, with the MSNBC network thought to be a potential new home for her. 

Related Topics

White House May Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

1 hour ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

1 hour ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

1 hour ago
 Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, ..

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

1 hour ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.