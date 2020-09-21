Pentagon Stands Ready to Respond to 'Future Iranian Aggression' - Esper

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States is ready respond to any aggression by Iran as it moves to re-impose major sanctions against that country, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a briefing on Monday.

"We stand ready to respond to future Iranian aggression and we remain committed to doing our part in [Trump] administration's maximum pressure campaign," Esper told reporters.

On Saturday, the United States announced that it considers nearly all UN sanctions against Iran reinstated and on Monday announced new penalties against entities and individuals involved in Iran's nuclear and ballistic programs.