UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Stands Ready To Respond To 'Future Iranian Aggression' - Esper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:44 PM

Pentagon Stands Ready to Respond to 'Future Iranian Aggression' - Esper

The United States is ready respond to any aggression by Iran as it moves to re-impose major sanctions against that country, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States is ready respond to any aggression by Iran as it moves to re-impose major sanctions against that country, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a briefing on Monday.

"We stand ready to respond to future Iranian aggression and we remain committed to doing our part in [Trump] administration's maximum pressure campaign," Esper told reporters.

On Saturday, the United States announced that it considers nearly all UN sanctions against Iran reinstated and on Monday announced new penalties against entities and individuals involved in Iran's nuclear and ballistic programs.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear United States All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

30 minutes ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

2 hours ago

Mirpur become executor of 100 pc anti-polio vaccin ..

58 seconds ago

Sporting name academy after 'greatest ever' produc ..

1 minute ago

Two persons die in road accident

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.