Pentagon Still Assessing Full Scope Of Damage Caused By Rocket Attacks On US Base In Syria
Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Pentagon is still assessing the full scope of damage caused by rocket attacks on US base in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said at a briefing on Tuesday.
"That is an evolving situation... we are still assessing the full scope of the damage," Kirby told reporters.