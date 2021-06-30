UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Still Assessing Full Scope Of Damage Caused By Rocket Attacks On US Base In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pentagon Still Assessing Full Scope of Damage Caused by Rocket Attacks on US Base in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Pentagon is still assessing the full scope of damage caused by rocket attacks on US base in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"That is an evolving situation... we are still assessing the full scope of the damage," Kirby told reporters.

Related Topics

Syria Pentagon

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister GB appreciated for presenting hist ..

11 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

2 hours ago

US Urges North Korea to Release All Abducted Japan ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court directs PWD DG to promote off ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.