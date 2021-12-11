Pentagon Still Sees 'Sizable' Amount of Russian Forces Near Ukraine After Biden-Putin Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The United States continues to see a sizable amount of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border following the virtual summit between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a press briefing on Friday.

When asked about what Washington is seeing in terms of the alleged Russian buildup on the border since Biden's call with Putin, Kirby said: "I would say that there still is a sizable amount of Russian forces in the western part of their country around the border with Ukraine."

"I don't have any major changes to speak to today but we have continued to see increases over recent days and weeks," Kirby added.