Pentagon Still Some Days Away From Patriot Systems Being Ready in Iraq - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Pentagon is still "some days away" from activating the Patriot missile defense systems that it is currently deploying in Iraq, US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie told reporters on Friday.

"We are still some days away from those systems being ready," McKenzie said during a press briefing, though he added that the weapons systems would not protect US forces from katyusha rockets, which were used in a deadly attack against coalition forces earlier this week.

The US military is moving the Patriots into Iraq now and the systems have already been put in place along with preparatory materials, he added. "That will allow us to establish Patriot positions inside of Iraq," McKenzie said.

On Wednesday, a militant group fired Katyusha rockets at Iraq's Camp Taji, killing two Americans and one British national and wounding 12 others.