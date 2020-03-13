UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Still Some Days Away From Patriot Systems Being Ready In Iraq - CENTCOM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:16 PM

Pentagon Still Some Days Away From Patriot Systems Being Ready in Iraq - CENTCOM

The Pentagon is still "some days away" from activating the Patriot missile defense systems that it is currently deploying in Iraq, US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Pentagon is still "some days away" from activating the Patriot missile defense systems that it is currently deploying in Iraq, US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie told reporters on Friday.

"We are still some days away from those systems being ready," McKenzie said during a press briefing, though he added that the weapons systems would not protect US forces from katyusha rockets, which were used in a deadly attack against coalition forces earlier this week.

The US military is moving the Patriots into Iraq now and the systems have already been put in place along with preparatory materials, he added. "That will allow us to establish Patriot positions inside of Iraq," McKenzie said.

On Wednesday, a militant group fired Katyusha rockets at Iraq's Camp Taji, killing two Americans and one British national and wounding 12 others.

Related Topics

Attack Pentagon Iraq From

Recent Stories

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over ..

39 minutes ago

Pak Army’s promotion board promotes 36 brigadier ..

50 minutes ago

Girls topmost priority in govt's undergraduate sch ..

2 minutes ago

Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Countr ..

2 minutes ago

Arrest of a person on business issue, can't be lin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.