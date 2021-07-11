UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Studying Haiti's Request For US Military Presence - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Pentagon Studying Haiti's Request for US Military Presence - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The Pentagon is analyzing a request from the Haitian government to send troops to the Caribbean island nation after the murder of President Jovenel Moise, spokesman John Kirby told Fox news Sunday.

"We're analyzing it, just like we would any other request for assistance here at the Pentagon. It's going through a review. I'm not going to get ahead of that process," he said in an interview.

Kirby added that a team of Department of Homeland Security and FBI officials was heading down to Haiti to see what they could do to help Haitians in the investigative process.

"I think that's really where our energies are best applied right now in helping them get their arms around investigating this incident and figuring out who's culpable, who's responsible and how best to hold them accountable going forward. That's where our focus is right now," he said.

