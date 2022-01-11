Pentagon Supports US-Russia Efforts to Discuss Missile Capabilities in Europe - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The US Defense Department supports the Biden administration's efforts to discuss with Russia issues related to the United States' missile capabilities in Europe, spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We certainly are aware and supportive of the effort to be able to talk about missile capabilities on the European continent as one thing that the administration would be willing to look at," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The Defense Department supports using a diplomatic path to de-escalate bilateral tensions with Russia to achieve a better outcome, Kirby added.