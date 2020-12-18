Pentagon Suspends Briefings for Biden Transition Team - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The US Defense Department has suspended briefings for the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden, Axios reported on Friday, citing senior administration officials.

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered halting cooperation with the Biden transition team, although a top Biden official said he did not know about the directive, the report said.

Biden administration officials, who claimed they did not know about the reasoning behind Miller's decision and whether President Donald Trump approved it, also noted that they believe there is a chance for cooperation to recommence after the holidays, the report said.

On Monday, the Electoral College convened in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and gave Biden 306 electoral votes and gave Trump 232 electoral votes. Congress will meet on January 5 to count the votes and confirm the victor.

While the Biden team has started the transition process, Trump continues his legal challenges in state and Federal courts, saying he won the election but it was stolen from him by massive fraud and acts of impropriety.