Pentagon Tells US Forces in Korea to Send Weapons to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United States Forces Korea (USFK) has confirmed receiving a request from the US Department of Defense to redirect excess weapons to Ukraine, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing a USFK spokesman.

"The Department of Defense continues to provide military assistance from its inventories in support of Ukraine. United States Forces Korea has been requested to support this effort by providing some of its equipment," USFK spokesman Isaac Taylor said in a statement quoted by Yonhap.

The spokesman did not specify what equipment or when would be shipped to Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that USFK sent cannon artillery to Ukraine in November 2022.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces.