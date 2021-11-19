UrduPoint.com

Pentagon To Bar Soldiers From Enlisting, Promotion For Refusing To Vaccinate - Memorandum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

Pentagon to Bar Soldiers From Enlisting, Promotion for Refusing to Vaccinate - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) US soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be flagged until fully inoculated, exempted from vaccination, or separated from the Army as required by a new Defense Department policy published in a memorandum.

"I authorize commanders to impose bars to continued service... for all soldiers who refuse the mandatory vaccine order without an approved exemption or pending exemption request," Army Secretary Christine Wormuth wrote in the memorandum that was initially published on Tuesday. "The soldier will remain flagged until they are fully vaccinated, receive an approved medical or administrative exemption, or are separated from the Army.

"

Besides enlistment and promotion, those flagged for not getting a vaccine shot will also lose their right to receive bonuses, attend service-related schools or tuition assistance, according to the memorandum.

On August 25, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum for mandatory vaccinations against the novel coronavirus for all Defense Department personnel.

Some 70% of the US military personnel, including active duty, reserve and national guard, have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the Defense Department.

