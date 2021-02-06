Pentagon To Conclude Review Of Global Troop Presence By Mid-Year - Spokesman
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The US Defense Department will conduct a review of the American military's global presence by the middle of this year, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Friday.
"The Department will conduct a global force posture review of the US military footprint, resources and strategies," Kirby said. "We expect to have it completed by mid-year."