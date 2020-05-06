UrduPoint.com
Pentagon To Conduct 15-Day Review Of COVID-19 Travel Restrictions - Esper

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US Defense Department Mark Esper told reporters on Tuesday that he will conduct a 15-day review of travel restrictions placed on service members and civilians within the Defense Department because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This week, I will conduct the first 15-day review to determine if adjustments are warranted as we work to ease the burden on the force as much as possible," Esper said.

On April 20, the Defense Department extended international and domestic travel restrictions for all personnel and their families until May 30.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Department reported there are 7,526 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among service members, their families and other civilians within its ranks.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

