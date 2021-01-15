UrduPoint.com
Pentagon To Crack Down On Service Member Activity In Domestic Extremist Groups - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US Defense Department is currently conducting a review of its policies concerning service members in domestic extremist groups so that it can more effectively address the issue, a senior Pentagon official said during a conference call on Thursday.

Several former military service members took part in the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol building that sought to stop Congress from verifying the Electoral College vote, claiming that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

"At the direction of acting Secretary [Christopher] Miller, the department is currently conducting a review of all these policies, laws and regulations concerning active participation by service members.

.. this review will result in a report of recommendations concerning any initiatives we could put forward to more effectively prohibit extremist or hate group activity," the defense official said.

The defense official did not have information available about the number of recruits disqualified from joining the military due to ties to domestic extremism.

Moreover, the defense official did not have information available about the number of current or former service members that have been detected in domestic extremist groups.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives impeached Trump on a charge of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. The Senate has not announced when it plans to begin the impeachment trial.

