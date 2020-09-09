Pentagon to Create AI Partnership With Military Organizations From 10 Countries - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US military plans to launch next week a partnership with colleagues from over ten countries to develop common approaches to the use of the Artificial Intelligence technology, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced on Wednesday.

"As the Defense Department builds a digital security architecture to promote responsible and ethical AI development, we are also shaping new international norms for the use of this technology. Next week, the JAIC will launch the first-ever AI Partnership for Defense, to engage military and defense organizations from more than 10 nations, with a focus on incorporating ethical principles into the AI delivery pipeline," Esper said at the virtual 2020 Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition.

He added that over the coming year Pentagon will expand this initiative to include even more countries "as we create new frameworks and tools for data sharing, cooperative development, and strengthened interoperability."

Esper said that domestically the United States pioneers a vision for AI technology that protects the Constitution and "the sacred rights of all Americans." Abroad it seeks to promote the adoption of AI in a manner consistent with such values as individual liberty, democracy, human rights, and respect for the rule of law, he added.