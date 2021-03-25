Pentagon to Decide on Housing Migrant Children Within Days - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The US Defense Department will make a decision on a request to house migrant children in a matter of days not weeks, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a briefing on Wednesday.

US health officials asked the Defense Department to help house a surge in unaccompanied migrant children at two of its military facilities in Texas, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"I would expect decisions out of the department in days not weeks," Kirby said.

Kirby also said that Fort Lee in Virginia is no longer under consideration because its infrastructure was not suitable for housing children.

The US is also considering Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs - the home of NORAD and US Space Command, he added.

On Tuesday, Kirby said the US Health and Human Services Department asked the Pentagon to house the migrants at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas and Fort Bliss, Texas.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants in the past 20 years with reports of at least 15,000 unaccompanied children placed in US custody, and 5,000 of them held at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities not designed for long-term housing.

Republicans and some media outlets have called the situation concerning the influx of migrants a "border crisis" and have criticized the Biden administration for not allowing the media access to migrant facilities to report on the issue.