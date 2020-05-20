Pentagon to Deploy Hundreds of Thousands Servicemen to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Hundreds of thousands of US military personnel are ready to be deployed across the country to distribute coronavirus vaccines and medications as soon as they they are developed, President Donald Trump said at a cabinet meeting.

"He [Secretary of Defense Mark Esper] has become a very important person in the world of medicine, because his military is going to be distributing whether it's therapeutics, or whether it's cures, or whether it's a vaccine." Trump said on Tuesday. "He has hundreds of thousands of people... fully ready to deploy, they are ready to get the job done."

President Mike Pence earlier in the day said all 50 US states have begun reopening their economies.

The US has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 90,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.