(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The US defense budget for fiscal year 2023, agreed upon by relevant committees of the US parliament, obligates the Pentagon to explore the possibilities of reducing India's dependence on Russian weapons, the US Senate Committee on Armed Services said.

"Not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall provide a briefing to the appropriate committees of Congress that includes ... a discussion of opportunities and challenges related to reducing India's reliance on Russian-built weapons and defense systems," the description of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) read.