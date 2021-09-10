Pentagon to Double Number of Teams Supporting Hospitals With COVID-19 Surges - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The US Department of Defense will double the number of teams deployed to support hospitals battling surges of coronavirus cases in the United States as part of President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 response plan, the White House said on Thursday.

"The President's plan will provide additional support for hospitals facing capacity issues. The Department of Defense is announcing a commitment to double the number of DOD teams of clinicians deployed to support hospitals battling a surge in COVID-19 cases. These clinicians will be available for mission assignment through FEMA's response across surge states," the White House said.