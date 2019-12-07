UrduPoint.com
Pentagon To Examine Foreign Students' Vetting After Shooting In Florida - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Pentagon will examine vetting of foreign students among military, who are trained in the United States, after the recent shooting case in Florida, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Fox news tv channel reported, citing a high-placed source in the US government, that the authorities detained six Saudi citizens for questioning following a mass shooting at a US Naval base in Florida.

The minister stressed that Pentagon was reviewing all measures to ensure a proper selection and vetting of foreign students that came to the country.

On Friday, a Saudi national, identified by US media as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a cadet in a US Navy flight training program, opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three people and injuring another eight before being gunned down by police officers.

