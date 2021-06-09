UrduPoint.com
Pentagon To Give Biden Afghan Anti-Terror Plans This Summer - Deputy Chief

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Pentagon is currently preparing plans to project counterterrorism operations into Afghanistan after the US troop withdrawal, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Tuesday.

"We will have, over the course of this summer, proposals to give to the president in terms of what that 'over the horizon' capability should be," Hicks said at a virtual think tank event. "It's for counterterrorism - not an 'over the horizon' capability to do all things to operate as the United States was operating in Afghanistan, but outside of it.

"

The overriding goal of the new plans, Hicks said, would be to prevent any terrorist organization from using Afghanistan to launch future attacks on the American homeland.

Hicks made her comments at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) 2021 National Security Conference.

The withdrawal of American forces and US allies from Afghanistan has passed the halfway point, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

