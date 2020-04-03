Pentagon to Help Treat COVID-19 Patients in New York City, 2 Others - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US Department of Defense will help care for COVID-19 patients in some of the cities heavily hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, including New York City, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

"At the request of FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency], the Department of Defense will expand its medical support to include COVID-19 positive patients at the Javits Federal Medical Station (FMS) in New York City, the Morial FMS in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Kay Bailey Hutchinson FMS in Dallas, Texas," the Pentagon said in the statement.

The statement added that medical professionals will have the required personal protective equipment to continue to conduct their work to help alleviate the burden on local hospitals dealing with the outbreak.

Moreover, the USNS Comfort will help screen patients to reduce the backlog of nearby New York hospitals, the statement said.