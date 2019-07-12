- Home
- Pentagon to Hold Press Briefing on Turkey's Acceptance of Russian S-400s - Spokesperson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:11 PM
The Pentagon will hold a press briefing on Friday morning to discuss Turkey's acceptance of Russian S-400 air defense systems, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday
The briefing will take place at 11:15 am, the spokesperson said.