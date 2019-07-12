(@FahadShabbir)

The Pentagon will hold a press briefing on Friday morning to discuss Turkey's acceptance of Russian S-400 air defense systems, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Pentagon will hold a press briefing on Friday morning to discuss Turkey 's acceptance of Russian S-400 air defense systems, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

The briefing will take place at 11:15 am, the spokesperson said.