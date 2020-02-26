UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:09 PM

Pentagon to Hold Top-Secret Talks Next Week on 'Sino-Russian Alignment' - Notice

The Pentagon will hold a top-secret talks on the so-called "Sino-Russian alignment," a notice published in the Federal Register said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Pentagon will hold a top-secret talks on the so-called "Sino-Russian alignment," a notice published in the Federal Register said on Wednesday.

"On March 3-4, 2020 the Defense Policy board (DPB) will have classified discussions on national security implications related to Sino-Russian alignment," the notice said.

The top-secret talks will take place at the Pentagon, and the speakers will include senior intelligence community officers, Defense and Treasury Department officials, as well as experts, it added.

The participants will discuss their perspectives, views and insights and review classified information on relations between Russia and China, the notice said. They are also expect to provide recommendations to the Secretary of Defense.

