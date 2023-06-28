Pentagon to Host German Counterpart on Wednesday for Talks on NATO, Ukraine - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will host German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Washington on June 28 for talks on NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, press secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, Secretary Austin will welcome Germany's Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius for a bilateral meeting here at the Pentagon. The leaders are expected to discuss a variety of topics to include Germany's support to bolstering NATO's eastern flank and their significant security assistance contributions to Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.