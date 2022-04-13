Pentagon to Host Major US Arms Makers on Wednesday to Discuss Supplying Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Defense Department will host eight major US arms producing companies to discuss supplying Ukraine with weapons, Reuters reported citing two people familiar with the matter.

The report said on Tuesday that US defense officials will discuss with the representatives of the US arms makers the prospects of supplying Ukraine with weapons on a long term basis should Russia's special operation last several years.

The meeting is scheduled to last 90 minutes and US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks is expected to attend, including representatives of the US defense firms Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and L3Harris Technologies.

The report also said that the Biden administration is also expected to announce on Wednesday a new $750 million security package for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.