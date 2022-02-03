UrduPoint.com

Pentagon To 'Look At' Whether Syria Raid Harmed Innocent People - Austin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Pentagon will look into whether the US operation against the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria harmed any innocent people, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said on Thursday.

"This operation was specifically designed and conducted in a manner to minimize civilian casualties.  We know that al-Qurayshi and others at his compound directly caused the deaths of women and children last night," Austin said. "But, given the complexity of this mission, we will take a look at the possibility our actions may also have resulted in harm to innocent people.

"

The US operation conducted on Wednesday to eliminate Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria's Idlib killed 13 people, including six children, according to a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army. The Pentagon said the terrorist caused an explosion, killing himself and his family members.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq told a press briefing on Thursday that the United Nations is concerned about reported civilian casualties resulting from the US operation in Syria and believes it is important to conduct an investigation.

