UrduPoint.com

Pentagon To Mandate Covid Vaccines For Troops After Full Pfizer Approval: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The US Department of Defense will order all active and reserve troops to be vaccinated for Covid-19 after the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the US food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon said Monday.

"Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved, the department is prepared to issue updated guidance requiring all service members to be vaccinated," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

"A timeline for vaccination completion will be provided in the coming days. The health of the force is, as always ... a top priority," he said.

