UrduPoint.com

Pentagon To Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction In New Acquisitions - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Pentagon to Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction in New Acquisitions - Senior Official

The current Defense Department budget request is as focused on aligning with the Biden administration's climate goals as it is with ensuring that the United States builds a more capable military, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Friday, celebrated as Earth Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The current Defense Department budget request is as focused on aligning with the Biden administration's climate goals as it is with ensuring that the United States builds a more capable military, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Friday, celebrated as Earth Day.

"Earth Day is a reminder that confronting the climate threat presents an opportunity to Build a Better America - and a more resilient, capable military. Secretary Austin and I are committed to ensuring our military remains the most capable fighting force in the world - an objective that is well-aligned with our climate goals," Hicks said in a statement.

Hicks said she signed on Thursday a memorandum on "Energy Supportability and Demand Reduction in Capability Development," which directs the military to prioritize energy demand reduction in all new system acquisitions and upgrades to existing systems.

"This initiative is critical to aligning the department's capabilities with the National Defense Strategy and ensuring competitive advantage in the current and future warfighting environment," she said.

Hicks noted that the Defense Department's operational objectives are in sync with the administration's climate goals given that the rise in sea levels, wildfires, hurricanes and droughts can increase the demands on troops, affect military readiness and cause the erosion of the military infrastructure. A current task is to reduce the demand on the combat systems, she said.

Hicks said the budget request also includes investments in hybrid tactical vehicles to cut fuel demand and provide extended range, persistence and stealth as well as new platforms - like prototype blended-wing-body aircraft - that have the potential to increase range and payload by improving energy efficiency.

"Secretary Austin and I have prioritized these kinds of investments because they will make us a more capable force," she said.

The fiscal year 2023 budget request sent to Congress includes $2 billion to adapt and strengthen the climate resilience of military bases; $247 million to bolster the energy efficiency of combat systems and $807 million for science and technology to keep the US military at the cutting edge, Hicks added.

Related Topics

World Technology Budget Vehicles Austin United States Congress All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Min ..

Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Minister Kazakbaev

8 minutes ago
 Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway In ..

Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway Inflation Shrinks Buying Power

8 minutes ago
 PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: A ..

PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: Ahsan Iqbal

8 minutes ago
 One more corona patient died in KP

One more corona patient died in KP

8 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish bir ..

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother

60 minutes ago
 Moldova summons Russian ambassador over military s ..

Moldova summons Russian ambassador over military statements

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.