Pentagon to Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction in New Acquisitions - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The current Defense Department budget request is as focused on aligning with the Biden administration's climate goals as it is with ensuring that the United States builds a more capable military, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Friday, celebrated as Earth Day.

"Earth Day is a reminder that confronting the climate threat presents an opportunity to Build a Better America - and a more resilient, capable military. Secretary Austin and I are committed to ensuring our military remains the most capable fighting force in the world - an objective that is well-aligned with our climate goals," Hicks said in a statement.

Hicks said she signed on Thursday a memorandum on "Energy Supportability and Demand Reduction in Capability Development," which directs the military to prioritize energy demand reduction in all new system acquisitions and upgrades to existing systems.

"This initiative is critical to aligning the department's capabilities with the National Defense Strategy and ensuring competitive advantage in the current and future warfighting environment," she said.

Hicks noted that the Defense Department's operational objectives are in sync with the administration's climate goals given that the rise in sea levels, wildfires, hurricanes and droughts can increase the demands on troops, affect military readiness and cause the erosion of the military infrastructure. A current task is to reduce the demand on the combat systems, she said.

Hicks said the budget request also includes investments in hybrid tactical vehicles to cut fuel demand and provide extended range, persistence and stealth as well as new platforms - like prototype blended-wing-body aircraft - that have the potential to increase range and payload by improving energy efficiency.

"Secretary Austin and I have prioritized these kinds of investments because they will make us a more capable force," she said.

The fiscal year 2023 budget request sent to Congress includes $2 billion to adapt and strengthen the climate resilience of military bases; $247 million to bolster the energy efficiency of combat systems and $807 million for science and technology to keep the US military at the cutting edge, Hicks added.