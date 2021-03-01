Pentagon to Provide $125Mln to Ukraine in Lethal Weapons, Other Security Aid - Spokesman

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United States will provide a $125 million security assistance package to Ukraine that includes lethal weapons, equipment, and training, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
"The Department is announcing a $125 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance initiative, which includes training, equipment, and advisory efforts," Kirby said in a press briefing.
"This action reaffirms the US commitment to providing defensive lethal weapons to enable Ukraine to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression."