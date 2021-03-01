UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon To Provide $125Mln To Ukraine In Lethal Weapons, Other Security Aid - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Pentagon to Provide $125Mln to Ukraine in Lethal Weapons, Other Security Aid - Spokesman

The United States will provide a $125 million security assistance package to Ukraine that includes lethal weapons, equipment, and training, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United States will provide a $125 million security assistance package to Ukraine that includes lethal weapons, equipment, and training, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"The Department is announcing a $125 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance initiative, which includes training, equipment, and advisory efforts," Kirby said in a press briefing.

"This action reaffirms the US commitment to providing defensive lethal weapons to enable Ukraine to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States Million

Recent Stories

Poor quality carbohydrates diet linked to heart at ..

3 minutes ago

Global markets rebound as rate hike worries fade

3 minutes ago

CAE buys military training division of L3Harris

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's VP resigns amid sexual misconduct alleg ..

7 minutes ago

More wheat production expected during current year ..

7 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime T ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.