Pentagon to Provide $125Mln to Ukraine in Lethal Weapons, Other Security Aid - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United States will provide a $125 million security assistance package to Ukraine that includes lethal weapons, equipment, and training, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"The Department is announcing a $125 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance initiative, which includes training, equipment, and advisory efforts," Kirby said in a press briefing.

"This action reaffirms the US commitment to providing defensive lethal weapons to enable Ukraine to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression."