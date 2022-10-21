UrduPoint.com

Pentagon To Reimburse US Service Members' Transportation Costs Of Abortions - Memorandum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022

Pentagon to Reimburse US Service Members' Transportation Costs of Abortions - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Thursday that the Pentagon will reimburse its service members' transportation and travel expenses should they need to get an abortion after a growing number of US states pass full or partial bans on the procedure.

"To ensure that we can recruit, retain, and maintain the readiness of a highly qualified force and mitigate the practical effects identified above, I am directing the Department to: (...) Establish travel and transportation allowances for Service members and their dependents, (...), to facilitate official travel to access noncovered reproductive health care that is unavailable within the local area of a Service member's permanent duty station," Austin said in a memorandum.

Austin also ordered the creation of a uniform policy that allows for appropriate administrative absence for such service members, according to the memorandum.

The new memorandum also directs the department to extend the time service members have to fulfill their obligation to notify commanders of pregnancy to 20 weeks.

The memorandum comes after the Supreme Court in June issued its Dobbs v. Jackson opinion, overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which had for decades upheld a pregnant women's right to seek an abortion without government restrictions.  

