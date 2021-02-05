Pentagon to Review Posture of US Military Force Across World - Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Pentagon is going to conduct a global review of the US military force posture, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

"At the direction of the President, the Department will therefore conduct a global force posture review of U.S. military footprint, resources, strategy and missions," Austin said in a statement on late Thursday.

"We will consult our allies and partners as we conduct this review," he added.