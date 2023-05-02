Pentagon to Send 1,500 Additional Troops to Southern Border Ahead of Surge - Statement

The Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday that it requested the Defense Department to send an additional 1,500 troops to the US border with Mexico in anticipation of an expected migrant surge when COVID-era restrictions end next week

The Title 42 health emergency order - which allowed the US government to turn away thousands of illegal migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11.

"Due to an anticipated increase in migration, DHS requested that the Department of Defense (DoD) augment the 2,500 military personnel currently providing support at the Southwest Border with an additional 1,500 personnel for a period of 90 days," DHS said in a press release.

Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had approved the request and said military personnel will not directly participate in law enforcement activities on the border.

Ryder also said the 1,500 active duty troops deploying to the US border with Mexico for 90 days will work on providing ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry and warehouse support.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

The Biden administration has said its plan to deter the surge includes admitting into the United States up to 30,000 migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba each month as well as up to 20,000 migrant refugees from other countries in South America and the Caribbean.