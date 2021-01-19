UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon To Vet Guardsmen Deployed To DC But Sees No Sign Of Insider Threat - Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Pentagon to Vet Guardsmen Deployed to DC But Sees No Sign of Insider Threat - Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said Monday that the defense department will vet National Guard personnel deployed to Washington ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, but the Pentagon received no intelligence indicating an insider threat.

Earlier in the day, news outlets reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was vetting all 25,000 US National Guard troops who would be involved in ensuring security at the upcoming inauguration to exclude insider attacks.

"As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C. While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital," a statement by Miller, published on the department's website, said.

The acting defense secretary stressed that National Guard servicemen were instructed to report to their command on any suspicious activities they noticed.

"The D.C. National Guard is also providing additional training to service members as they arrive in D.C. that if they see or hear something that is not appropriate, they should report it to their chain of command," Miller said.

On January 6, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and some 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last week for inciting the riot. On Saturday, the US Department of Defense said that it would provide 25,000 troops, an unprecedented number, to ensure security during the Biden inauguration on January 20.

Related Topics

Election Riots Police Washington Pentagon Trump Capitol Hill Washington, D.C. January Congress FBI All From

Recent Stories

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s export markets grow to 230 by end of Se ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

2 hours ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

2 hours ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.