Pentagon Trains Ukrainians Under Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Program - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The documents obtained during the special operation in Ukraine show that for several years the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research of the US Army trained Ukrainian personnel under the biological threat reduction program, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The documents obtained during the special military operation indicate that for several years the Institute (Walter Reed Research Institute) participated in the training of Ukrainian personnel as part of the biological threat reduction program," Kirillov told a briefing.

The Walter Reed Research Institute of the US Army is a basic part of the Pentagon's Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System (EIDSS), the official added.