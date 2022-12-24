Pentagon Transfers Military Bio Research in Ukraine to Other States - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The Pentagon is transferring the unfinished military-biological research in Ukraine to the states of Central Asia and Eastern Europe, Commander of Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov said on Friday.

"According to the available information, the Pentagon is actively transferring studies that are not completed within the framework of Ukrainian projects to the countries of Central Asia and Eastern Europe. Simultaneously, the US Department of Defense is increasing its cooperation with the states of Africa and the Asia-Pacific region - Kenya, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand. States that already have laboratories with a high level of biological isolation are of particular interest to the American military department," Kirillov said, following the 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention.