Pentagon Unveils New $500Mln Package of Military Aid for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense on Tuesday announced a package of additional military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million, including 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as more munitions for Patriot defense systems and HIMARS systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The US Department of Defense on Tuesday announced a package of additional military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million, including 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as more munitions for Patriot defense systems and HIMARS systems.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," the department said in a press release.

"This package, valued at up to $500 million, includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defenses to help Ukraine protect its people, as well as additional armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, critical munitions, and other equipment."

The new package also includes mine clearing equipment, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Javelin anti-armor missiles, High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, the release said.