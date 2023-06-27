Open Menu

Pentagon Unveils New $500Mln Package Of Military Aid For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Pentagon Unveils New $500Mln Package of Military Aid for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense on Tuesday announced a package of additional military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million, including 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as more munitions for Patriot defense systems and HIMARS systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The US Department of Defense on Tuesday announced a package of additional military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million, including 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as more munitions for Patriot defense systems and HIMARS systems.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," the department said in a press release.

"This package, valued at up to $500 million, includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defenses to help Ukraine protect its people, as well as additional armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, critical munitions, and other equipment."

The new package also includes mine clearing equipment, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Javelin anti-armor missiles, High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, the release said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

40 minutes ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

40 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

42 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

42 minutes ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

42 minutes ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

42 minutes ago
WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

42 minutes ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

60 minutes ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

56 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

56 minutes ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

56 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group ..

US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin in US for Pros ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World