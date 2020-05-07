Pentagon Urges Federal Agency to Reverse Approval of 5G Network That Threatens GPS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Federal Communications Commission (FCC)'s decision to allow Ligado Networks to create a new nationwide 5G network poses an unacceptable risk to the US Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite system and other crucial communications webs, the Pentagon's top IT officer and other senior officials told a Senate panel.

"It is clear to the Department of Defense that the risk to GPS far outweighs the benefits of this FCC decision," Defense Department Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on Wednesday. "The FCC needs to reverse its decision."

Deasy said he had been surprised by the FCC's decision to award the contract to Ligado after receiving strong concerns about doing so from the Defense Department.

He said it was unprecedented for the FCC to make such a decision unilaterally without carefully consulting and considering the different positions of other stakeholders such as the Pentagon first.

"There are too many unknowns and the risks are too great to allow the proposed Ligado system to proceed in light of the operational impact to GPS," Deasy said in earlier written testimony to the committee.

The interference background noise that the new Ligado ground-based 5G transmitters would generate would be the equivalent of a hundred jet engines blotting out the much quieter GPS signals which would be like whispering leaves in comparison, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Michael Griffin told the hearing.