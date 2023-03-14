Pentagon Urges Production as Many Capabilities in Ukraine Do Not Apply to Taiwan -Official

The Defense Department calls for continued investment in military production given that many funded capabilities for Ukraine do not apply to Taiwan, US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Defense Department calls for continued investment in military production given that many funded capabilities for Ukraine do not apply to Taiwan, US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday.

LaPlante noted that a lot of money has been put in production of equipment and ammunition in the latest fiscal year 2024 budget proposal.

"I believe this (production) is going to have to be something that sticks for four years, five years... building it up, consider building it up because we have to go almost in a triage sense through the different munitions and capabilities," LaPlante said. "The ones that are being funded for Ukraine are not, many of them don't apply necessarily to Taiwan... so we have a bunch of work to be done there too.

On Thursday, the White House said that President Joe Biden's 2024 budget proposal includes more than $6 billion in support for Ukraine, the United States alliance with NATO and for other European partners.

The countries of the so-called collective West ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles and various kinds of ammunition.

Russia has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would further prolong the conflict and escalate it, possibly leading to the United States and NATO getting directly involved in the conflict.