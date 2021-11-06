Pentagon Urges Russia to Be Clearer About Intentions of Military Activity Near Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The US Defense Department urges Russia to be more transparent about why it recently increased military activity near its border with Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"The movements are of concern. We would urge Russia to be more clear about its intentions," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked why the United States deems Russia's activity unusual and concerning.