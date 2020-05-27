Pentagon Urges Russia, Turkey to Cease Activity in Libya

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The United States calls on Russia and Turkey to cease their activity in Libya and to take on diplomatic support and fighting terrorism, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations of participation in the conflict in Libya, calling allegations about presence of Russian mercenaries there baseless. Moscow supports peaceful solution of situation in the country and maintains contacts with both parties.

"US is opposed to military offensive in the area," Hoffman said during a press briefing. "We have asked all parties operating there - the Russians, the Turks and others - to cease their behavior there."

The Pentagon spokesperson mentioned 14 Su-24 and MiG-29 jets, allegedly located in Libya, but declined to provide further details.. US Africa Command claimed earlier that these jets had been deployed to Libya.

"We want a secure and stable Libya," Hoffman said.

"We believe that our mission is to support diplomatic and counterterrorism efforts and enhance partnership. We would ask others to consider similar activities to give the Libyan people safety and security they deserve."

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow did not take sides in the conflict in Libya and gave priority to the interests of the Libyans. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that there is no Russian military presence in the country, and diplomatic effort is the only possible way to reach peace there.