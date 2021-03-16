Pentagon Views Russia as 'Most Acute Challenge' in Northern Command Region - Commander

The United States considers Russia to be the "most acute challenge" in the Northern Command (NORTHCOM) area of responsibility, NORTHCOM commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United States considers Russia to be the "most acute challenge" in the Northern Command (NORTHCOM) area of responsibility, NORTHCOM commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said on Tuesday.

"Russia presents a persistent, proximate threat to the United States and Canada and remains the most acute challenge to our homeland defense mission," VanHerck said in a written testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

VanHerc said Russia seek to erode US influence and increase its own dominance in the region, particularly off the coast of Alaska.

"Last year, NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] responded to more Russian military flights off the coast of Alaska than we've seen in any year since the end of the Cold War," he said.

"These Russian military operations include multiple flights of heavy bombers, anti-submarine aircraft, and intelligence collection platforms near Alaska."

VanHerck said these efforts show Russia's military reach and its capabilities to conduct potential strikes against the United States.

Russia is also increasingly conducting military exercises on its own territory, including on the Chukotka Peninsula, close to the US border, he added.