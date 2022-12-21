UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Wants To Spend Another $14.2Bln On F-35C Fighter Over Next 5 Years - GAO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Pentagon Wants to Spend Another $14.2Bln on F-35C Fighter Over Next 5 Years - GAO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Department of Defense wants to spend an additional $14.2 billion to further upgrade and address continuing deficiencies in its controversial F-35C Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) over the next half decade, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced in a new report on Tuesday.

"(T)he Defense Department is proposing investing $14.2 billion in the F-35C over the next five years," the report said.

The plan follows an earlier GAO investigation this year which found that mission capable rates have been a challenge for the F-35, which is now the cornerstone of the US tactical aircraft fleet, the GAO noted.

"We reported in April 2022 that the F-35 was not capable of conducting missions at expected rates and was falling short of its reliability and maintainability metrics. Our work found that spare parts availability and maintenance were the two key factors driving the program's performance shortfalls," the report said.

The GAO recalled that in July this year, it had also reported that the Defense Department faced considerable challenges in sustaining the F-35 engine and it noted that the Pentagon needed a new engine sustainment strategy to meet the desired outcomes of the US military services, the report said.

