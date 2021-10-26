Pentagon Warns ISIS in Afghanistan Could Resume External Attacks in 6-12 Months

The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan could have the capability to carry out an external attack in 6-12 months, while Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) can take a year or two to do so, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin H. Kahl said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan could have the capability to carry out an external attack in 6-12 months, while Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) can take a year or two to do so, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin H. Kahl said on Tuesday.

"The intelligence community asses that ISIS-K and Al Qaeda have the intent to conduct external operations, including against the United States, but neither currently have the capability to do so, ISIS-K can generate that capability in somewhere 6-12 months. For Al Qaeda it can take a year or two to take this possibility," Kahl told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Afghanistan, and South and Central Asia.