Pentagon Watchdog Registers Cases of Western Weapons Theft in Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The US Defense Department inspector general has uncovered several cases of theft of weapons and military equipment Western allies provided to Ukraine last year, CNN reported on Friday, citing a copy of the auditor's report.

The report says that at the end of June 2022, a criminal gang joined a volunteer detachment using false documents and stole arms, such as a grenade launcher and a machine gun, as well as over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, CNN reported.

In the same month, Ukraine's intelligence services foiled a criminal scheme by arms dealers trying to sell weapons stolen in Ukraine, the report read. Kiev also uncovered a group of perpetrators who, disguised as employees of humanitarian organizations, stole bulletproof vests worth $17,000, the broadcaster reported.

In August 2022, intelligence services discovered some other volunteer fighters who stole 60 rifles and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition and allegedly intended to sell them on the black market, the report was cited as saying by CNN.

All the plots were later uncovered by Ukraine's intelligence services and the weaponry was recovered, the broadcaster reported.

Western allies began pouring weapons into Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.