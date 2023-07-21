Open Menu

Pentagon Watchdog Registers Cases Of Western Weapons Theft In Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Pentagon Watchdog Registers Cases of Western Weapons Theft in Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The US Defense Department inspector general has uncovered several cases of theft of weapons and military equipment Western allies provided to Ukraine last year, CNN reported on Friday, citing a copy of the auditor's report.

The report says that at the end of June 2022, a criminal gang joined a volunteer detachment using false documents and stole arms, such as a grenade launcher and a machine gun, as well as over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, CNN reported.

In the same month, Ukraine's intelligence services foiled a criminal scheme by arms dealers trying to sell weapons stolen in Ukraine, the report read. Kiev also uncovered a group of perpetrators who, disguised as employees of humanitarian organizations, stole bulletproof vests worth $17,000, the broadcaster reported.

In August 2022, intelligence services discovered some other volunteer fighters who stole 60 rifles and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition and allegedly intended to sell them on the black market, the report was cited as saying by CNN.

All the plots were later uncovered by Ukraine's intelligence services and the weaponry was recovered, the broadcaster reported.

Western allies began pouring weapons into Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Kiev June August Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

1 hour ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

1 hour ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

2 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

12 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

14 hours ago

More Stories From World