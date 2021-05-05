UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Watchdog To Investigate US Military's Actions In Addressing UFOs

Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Inspector General of the US Department of Defense has launched a probe into the military's handling of the UFO reports, according to Randolph Stone, the Assistant Inspector General for Evaluations in Space, Intelligence, Engineering and Oversight.

"We plan to begin the subject evaluation in May 2021. The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent to which the DoD [Department of Defense] has taken actions regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). We may revise the objective as the evaluation proceeds, and we will consider suggestions from management for additional or revised objectives," Stone said in a memorandum.

According to CNN, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and other agencies are scheduled to submit unclassified UFO reports to Congress in June.

In August 2020, Pentagon announced the decision to put together a task force to investigate UFO sightings made by US military aircraft. In April of that year, the US government released a video of unidentified flying objects to confirm the authenticity of incidents that took place in 2004 and 2017.

