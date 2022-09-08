Pentagon Will Announce Thursday Transfer of $675Mln Worth of Weapons to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Pentagon will announce on Thursday the transfer of $675 million worth of weapons to Ukraine, including ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing a US official.

In addition to ammunition, the US will deliver to Ukraine vehicles and other equipment for the military, the news outlet added.

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday that the United States will certainly provide more Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) ammo to be used with HIMARS already sent to Ukraine.